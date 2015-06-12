Here's one reason people might turn down flexible work: they want to protect their relationship

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre in Western Australia has just released a detailed study on the benefits of working from home.

To do that the researchers examined how working patterns affected relationships within the family.

Generally, they found working from home is a good idea and makes everyone happy.

However, measuring the satisfaction of the family the researchers discovered some interesting facts about the relationship between men and women.

The statistical modelling revealed:

The level of satisfaction with a relationship, from the point of view of both women and men, falls off with each year they have been together. This levels out after being together for 25 years.

Mike Dockery, associate professor and a principal lead research fellow, says: “We can now confidently say that, on balance, working from home helps family functioning.”

However, he says not everyone is cut out for working from home.

“Each family is different when it comes to finding the balance between work and family that works best for them,” he says. “This may explain why more Australians are not taking up the option to work from home.”

The proportion of employees working from home in Australia has been stagnant at around 17% for more than a decade despite better communications and systems for working remotely.

The study examined data from the families of over 10,000 employees in Australia.

