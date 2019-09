Yesterday we presented BP’s annual statistical energy review, which showed the U.S. experienced the largest one-year gain in oil production in its history, rising 14% to 8.9 million barrels per day.



Here’s what that looks like in chart form, via AEI’s Mark Perry. It was a 790,000 barrel a day increase from the year before:

Mark Perry/AEI

