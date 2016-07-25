This is what Pokemon Go's legendaries look like

Photo: Drew Angerer/ Getty Images.

At the moment, 145 of Pokemon GO’s roster of 151 Pokemon can be either caught in the wild, evolved or hatched from an egg. The remaining six are a mystery — Ditto, Zapdos, Articuno, Moltres, Mewtwo and Mew. However thanks to a couple of curious fans, we can already know a.) that they are actually in the game and b.) just what they look like.

In the video above, a user searching in Pokemon GO’s internal files found codes for Ditto, Mew and Mewtwo, among other Legendary Pokemon. It didn’t take too long for someone else to find images of said Pokemon that haven’t yet been discovered.

The images are most likely taken from the Pokemons’ Pokedex entries, and include some of the Pokemon that have been elusive this far (or are being saved for special events). To start with, here’s Mew:

Now that we’ve got the objective best Legendary Pokemon out of the way, the remaining 150 can be found in this gallery, including all the Pokemon that can be caught, and a few that can’t:

So Legendaries aside, the only Pokemon we’re missing is Ditto. What’s with that? It’s unclear whether Ditto is being saved for a special event, or if Niantic is still figuring out how to implement the shape-shifting Pokemon’s abilities in battle. Once we do get Ditto, will we also get the ability to breed our own Pokemon for eggs? Fingers crossed!

Someone has also dug all of the items out of the game:

As well as the ones you might be used to picking up, there are also Master Balls (has anyone unlocked this yet?), Max Potions and Max Revives. There’s also what looks like a jar of honey and a couple of berries, although considering they’re in a different style to the Razz Berry we’re used to in the game, they may be unimplemented assets. All this is without an update to the actual game — is anyone else excited for what the future of Pokemon GO holds, or is it just me?

This article originally appeared on Kotaku Australia. Read the original here.

