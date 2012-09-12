On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chattering About This Morning

Joe Weisenthal
UBS Foursquare

Photo: Foursquare user Brian F.

Dave Lutz of the firm Stifel, Nicolaus relays some of the topics that traders are chatting about this morning online.

  • German constitutional court approving bailout fund.
  • ECB moving towards framework for a banking union.
  • Mideast instability: Cairo, Libya, and Netanyahu apparently not getting to meet with Obama.
  • Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy is saying he will ask for aid if yields rise.
  • Strong surge in Australian markets.
  • Yesterday saw a a record day in VIX trading option volume.
  • Fed tomorrow.
  • Apple’s new iPhone.
  • Jeff Gundlach’s new presentation focusing on sovereign debt.

