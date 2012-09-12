On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chattering About This Morning

Photo: Foursquare user Brian F.

Dave Lutz of the firm Stifel, Nicolaus relays some of the topics that traders are chatting about this morning online.

German constitutional court approving bailout fund.

ECB moving towards framework for a banking union.

Mideast instability: Cairo, Libya, and Netanyahu apparently not getting to meet with Obama.

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy is saying he will ask for aid if yields rise.

Strong surge in Australian markets.

Yesterday saw a a record day in VIX trading option volume.

Fed tomorrow.

Apple’s new iPhone.

Jeff Gundlach’s new presentation focusing on sovereign debt.

