On Trading Desks, This Is What They're Chattering About This Morning

Dave Lutz of the firm Stifel, Nicolaus relays some of the topics that traders are chatting about this morning online.
- German constitutional court approving bailout fund.
- ECB moving towards framework for a banking union.
- Mideast instability: Cairo, Libya, and Netanyahu apparently not getting to meet with Obama.
- Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy is saying he will ask for aid if yields rise.
- Strong surge in Australian markets.
- Yesterday saw a a record day in VIX trading option volume.
- Fed tomorrow.
- Apple’s new iPhone.
- Jeff Gundlach’s new presentation focusing on sovereign debt.
