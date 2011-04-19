Check Out The Absolutely Amazing Pile Of Super Expensive Toys Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen Collected

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen showed CBS’s Lesley Stahl some of the amazing things you can buy with billions of dollars.



The segment didn’t make the television broadcast of “60 Minutes” last night, where Stahl interviewed Allen about his early days working with Bill Gates, but CBS put the video online.

As we reported last fall, Allen uses some of his fortune to keep a group of full-time musicians on call for impromptu jam sessions anywhere in the world. The video also shows him jamming in Kenya with his friend Dan Aykroyd, showing off Jimi Hendrix’s original Stratocaster, and touring the indoor pool in his mansion. Plus: the first ever public footage of his private submarine.

See also: The Amazing Life Of Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen.





