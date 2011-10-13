This Is What Occupy Wall Street's 'We Are 99%' Worry About Most

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Unless you’ve been in a coma or hiding in a cave somewhere, you’ve heard of the Occupy Wall Street protests, which have been occurring on Wall Street in New York City, as well as several other places across the U.S., gaining the attention of the international media. America’s non-recovery continues with unemployment at 9.1 per centThe protesters who are gathering range in age, race, and the sort of changes they want reformed in the system, but they share many of the same grievances: They are carrying a soul-crushing amount of debt during a time when there aren’t very many jobs available to pay it down; they can’t afford health care so they go without; they worry about how to support their family; they find injustice in a broken system that has so many people who are barely getting by or not getting by at all, while the top 1 per cent of Americans enjoy 43 per cent of financial wealth in our country.



Specific grievances can be found on the We Are the 99 per cent Tumblr, and Mike Konczal, a fellow with the Roosevelt Institute, has parsed the data from the Tumblr to find out who the 99 per cent are and what troubles them.

The data shows that the average age of the folks in the 99 per cent Tumblr is 29, with the age range going as high as 65. Here’s are the most frequently occurring words, occurring to Konczal’s analysis:

So, according to the 99 per cent’s Tumblr thus far the 99 per cent are about 29 years old. They mostly worry about finding jobs, paying off their enormous student loans, taking care of children with little money, and living without health care. Now, how do we go about addressing those grievances? Wall Street has yet to pay attention.

