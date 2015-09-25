Two major services are coming to virtual reality: both Netflix and Hulu. That’s huge!

These aren’t unique but potentially arcane virtual reality games, and they aren’t demos aimed at showcasing some new type of “experience” in virtual reality. They’re the standards in streaming media services, and they’re both heading to virtual reality.

Before you go thinking this means that you’ll be sitting in the middle of a heated debate between Frank Underwood and Zoe Barnes, that’s not quite it. Instead, you’ll be sitting in a virtual theatre, or on a virtual beach, or, really, wherever you want. That’s the beauty of virtual reality. And in that space, there will be a virtual screen where you’ll watch existing, two-dimensional content, potentially with friends from all over the world who are also wearing VR headsets. Pretty neat!

This is what Netflix and Hulu look like in virtual reality.

