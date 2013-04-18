This Is What It's Like Using Google fibre: 'The Gap Between You And Internet Totally Disappears'

Walk tested Google fibre’s speed. 765 is a HUGE number.

Last year, Google went to Kansas City and began providing an Internet access service that is 75-100 times as fast as cable Internet service.



It’s called Google fibre.

Venture capitalist Hunter Walk just spent a day in Kansas City, and he’s written a short report on what using Google fibre is like.

Walk:

Since Google fibre is just rolling out, it’s not like there’s a whole bunch of specialised web products built around having 1GB speed. But when you play with it, the gap between you and Internet totally disappears. The computer is responsive in a manner that I’ve never experienced before. You can play multiple 4k YouTube videos without buffering. You download 1GB files during a tv commercial break. You just get more done.

Google fibre is coming to Austin, Texas next.

Walk, a former Google executive, has a theory on why Google is rolling this product out.

People ask me what’s Google’s metagame with fibre. My guess is the following: Use fibre to reset consumer expectations of what a connected home should feel like. Continue to drive down the cost of deployment and sign up customers for a very sticky (high LTV) service by being first to market. If existing ISPs follow – or even beat Google in some many markets – Google still wins. Why? Because as I found out personally, when the Internet is this fast you do one more search per session, watch one more video per session, send one more email per session. A connected population benefits Google. Period.

