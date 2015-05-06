This is what it's like to have the Assad regime's 'barrel bombs' dropped on your city

Human rights group Amnesty International (AI) released a scathing report Monday describing alleged crimes against humanity in Aleppo, which was once the largest city in war-torn Syria.

AI has concluded that civilians in Aleppo are experiencing “unthinkable atrocities” at the hands of the regime of president Bashar al-Assad, and that indiscriminate aerial attacks on the city have accounted for some 3100 civilian deaths since the beginning of 2014.

“Civilians in opposition-controlled areas of Aleppo have been bombarded in their homes, hospitals, schools, public markets and places of worship in air attacks launched by government forces,” AI writes in the report.

The majority of these attacks involve the use of barrel bombs, which are large oil drums, fuel tanks, or gas cylinders packed with fuel, explosives and metal fragments for increased lethal effect. The regime is alleged to be deliberately targeting civilians in the still-contested city, which is split between regime and opposition control.

In a February interview with the BBC, Syrian President Bashar-Al Assad denied the use of barrel bombs by his forces, according to CNN.

The Syrian government is currently fighting the Al Qaeda affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra, ISIS, secular rebel roups, and Kurdish forces in a multi-sided civil war that’s killed upwards of 200,000 people since it began four years ago.

AI’s report features testimony from 78 current and former residents of Aleppo as well as 29 people working in the city.

“It was around sunset, and we were sitting near the traffic light in the biggest local market when they attacked,” Ahmed, a 25-year old resident of the Al-Fardous neighbourhood of Aleppo, told AI, describing two barrel bomb attacks on April 20, 2014.