This is what it's like to be inside a tornado

Amazing new video reveals what it’s like to be inside an EF4 tornado, the second-most powerful category of twister.

Footage posted Thursday to YouTube shows the tornado touching down in Norman, Oklahoma, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Swirling winds can be heard roaring around a shelter and visibility drops to near zero at one point as objects are tossed through the air and at least one tree snaps like a twig.

The twister destroyed multiple buildings in Norman and even skirted the University of Oklahoma campus. Aerial images from KFOR showed significant damage to a trailer park and storage unit facility.

Guests reportedly huddled inside the hallways of the Norman Hotel, which sustained significant damage, while the storm raged outside.

One woman’s storm shelter was ripped out of the ground like a small tree.

Dramatic pictures posted online show the tornado swirling through Norman as students huddled in the basement of the university’s architecture building for safety.

The tornado was one of several that terrorised the Oklahoma City area during a May 6 outbreak. About a dozen people were injured, two critically, according to The Oklahoman.

Passengers and employees at Will Rogers International Airport were twice evacuated to a safety tunnel, KFOR reported.

The twister just missed Moore, a town struck by multiple devastating tornadoes in recent decades, including one in 2013 that virtually leveled the town and killed 24 people.

