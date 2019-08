Oculus recently announced a new way to interact with its virtual reality device — gripping small devices with your hands. Once you do that you can manipulate things in the cirtual reality space, rather than just be a spectator. Take a look at it in action.

Produced by Corey Protin. Video courtesy Epic Games.

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.