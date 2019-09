Golfer Keegan Bradley totally nailed this dude at the 2013 President’s Cup.

Fortunately, it looks like the guy got right back up — though he’s likely nursing a pretty horrible lump on his head right now.

The sound of initial contact is perfectly audible, and wince-inducing.

Watch (and listen):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.