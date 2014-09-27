This Is What It Looks Like When The World's Busiest Airport Shuts Down

An early morning fire at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Chicago-area air traffic control center in Aurora has grounded all flights going in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports. The Auora facility was evacuated and shut down.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is investigating. Local media reported that the ATF confirmed that fire was intentionally set.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a non-FAA employee with self-inflicted wounds was also discovered on the premises.

O’Hare is the world’s busiest airport, and Midway is an important regional hub for Southwest Airlines.

Also known as “Chicago Center,” the Aurora center is located 40 miles west of Chicago. Its responsibilities have been passed off to other centres for the time being, while flights headed in and out of the area will be delayed due to the ongoing investigation.

