This is what it looks like when an ISIS IED factory gets blown to smithereens

A recently released strike video from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF OIR) shows US-led coalition warplanes obliterating ISIS (aka Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh) IED-manufacturing facilities near Mosul, Iraq.

After the initial bombing, secondary explosions continue to rock the facility, possibly from the materials used to make the IEDs.

“The destruction of Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations,” the caption read on the CJTF OIR video.

Watch the full video of the raid below:

