This Is What It Looks Like When An Accused Man Goes Quietly Insane

John Kinnucan is a former independent stock research analyst who was recently arrested on accusations of illegally leaking inside information on tech companies to clients.Kinnucan received bail, but under some unusual conditions: He’s not allowed to drink, use a computer, or even use a phone.



The reason is that during the ~year in which he was being investigated, he apparently left vile, harassing voicemails for investigators, witnesses, and government prosecutors.

He also blasted out vile emails to people in the media (we can confirm this, because we were on his distribution list).

In a post at NetNet, John Carney recently characterised the emails this way:

In September 2011, Kinnucan’s emails took a turn to the bizarre. Many still were comments on financial markets but some were laced with racial epithets and accusations of sexual misconduct aimed at federal authorities. Some of the emails were so offensive that they are basically unprintable. In one, addressed to Assistant US Attorney Avi Weitzman, Kinnucan wrote: “People like you make me think that Hitler was right after all.”

Kinnucan’s hate-mails were interspersed with professional emails containing performance information for a fund he was managing, as well as often-intelligent commentary on the market and economy. Several of us at BI were CCd on both kinds of emails, which went out to a who’s who of legal names and financial media titans: Andrew Ross Sorkin, Charlie Gasparino, Peter Lattman, and many others.

In addition to being incredibly racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and disgusting, the emails paint a portrait of someone who appears to be going quietly crazy under the pressure of a drawn-out investigation.

Kinnucan was only arrested this week, but the investigation had been going on for more than a year. In late 2010, prosecutors launched a blitz against hedge funds, and their use of so-called “expert networks” — basically, people or groups who conveyed information to professional investors.

On November 23 of that year, Kinnucan, who was running a small independent research firm at the time, told CNBC how the Feds unexpectedly showed up at his house one day, asking him to help rat-out hedge fund clients (who are much bigger prizes than analysts like Kinnucan).

The Feds pulled up in front of my house at 4 pm when I was having a glass of wine at 4 pm (you may think that’s a bit early, but I get up at 3 am, so I figure after 12 hours, I’m allowed).

I see a couple of suits jump out of a van. They were in NY suits, not Portland suits – and they identified themselves, and I invited them into the kitchen to discuss it.

Then they immediately started rattling off my research and suggesting it was improper. It shocked me because they rattled off some of my material that is published publicly. Then they said there was a large insider trading ring that they were investigating, and they wanted my help in incriminating someone that was a part of it.

(I was warned not to disclose who’s in the investigation or I’d be an obstruction of justice.)

Then my kids were coming home and I said, look guys, I need to wrap this up.

And then they told me, here’s our card, we need to hear from you within 48 hours or there’s going to be trouble.

Ultimately he did not agree to turn on his clients. Instead, he emailed them, alerting them to the investigation. This and the ensuing publicity caused his research business to get destroyed.

So for over a year (from November 2010 to just recently) Kinnucan watched his business evaporate, while he waited helplessly for the FBI to act, never knowing whether it would or not.

The pressure and isolation of this period — while he was unable to work — was obviously extraordinary.

And it was during this period when he started blasting off emails to prosecutors and journalists, To us, at least, the emails painted a portrait of a man who had become increasingly isolated, paranoid, and strapped as a result of the investigation. Alcohol, which Kinnucan is not permitted to drink under the the terms of his bail, may also have played a role.

None of this, of course, excuses the emails, which are truly vile.

We don’t think any characterization of Kinnucan’s emails can actually do them justice, so we have printed excerpts from some of them below. It is hard to read them without being disgusted and outraged, so we imagine most of you will not want to read them. We’re also closing the comments on this post.

John Kinnucan’s lawyer declined to comment for this article.

————————–

The following emails were sent to us and dozens of other journalists from the same email address that John Kinnucan used to send out his market updates and to communicate with journalists. We are not certain that Kinnucan is the person who composed and sent the emails, but they were signed “JK”, and the person in control of the email address often responded personally (and angrily) whenever someone asked to be taken off the distribution list.

From November 11, 2011:

From: John Kinnucan

Subject: Preet [the lead prosecutor, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York] is a well-known pedophile, with a particular predilection for young black boys, which his wife is active in procuring for him. After Preet takes these young black boys up the arse, his wife is known to then lick clean Preet’s limp Indian dick…

Importance: High

Preet is a well-known pedophile, with a particular predilection for young black boys, which his wife is active in procuring for him. After Preet takes these young black boys up the arse, his wife is known to then lick clean Preet’s limp Indian dick- which is appropriate, given that is what Preet is: A limp dick Indian piece of shit.

http://professional.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052970204505304577004181001595226.html?mod=WSJ_hp_LEFTWhatsNewsCollection#articleTabs%3Darticle

From December 6, 2011, an email to a lawyer, Nathaniel Burney:

FROM: John Kinnucan

SUBJECT: Conversation with Federal Prosecutor Avi WeitzmanNathan,

Question for you: How would you feel if these lying scumbags did this to you, i.e. destroyed your livelihood, put you in prison, and left your young family homeless and on welfare?

Ponder that for a moment, and then try to tell me what to do.

Fuck these lying Fed scumbags, and all their enablers, from the lying niggers Obama, Holder and Thomas, on down to the Jewbag prosecutors, and the thieving judges who do their bidding.

An incredibly corrupt and fucked up system through and through, a perfect expression of the Federal kleptocracy which defines our formerly great country today.

Regards,

JK

From November 13, 2011, an email not related to his case

FROM: John Kinnucan

SUBJECT: Brady’s Mandate – NYT Editorial (The notorious nigger-hater Clarence Thomas has been particularly effective at brutalizing innocent black people- go figure… JK)

http://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/13/opinion/sunday/bradys-mandate.html?src=recg

“Justice Sonia Sotomayor sounded incredulous at the lawyer’s position: “It is disconcerting to me that when I asked you the question directly should this material have been turned over, you gave an absolute no.” Justice Antonin Scalia, who usually favours the government in criminal cases, said, “Of course it should have been turned over.” Justice Elena Kagan asked the lawyer if the office had considered confessing error in the case, rather than fighting the defendant’s appeal. The answer, again, was no.

If the court grants Mr. Smith a new trial, as he deserves, he could become Louisiana’s fifth man on death row exonerated after Brady materials were disclosed.

The New Orleans prosecutors have a truly shameful record, but they are not alone in violating the constitutional requirement to hand over evidence. The court should go beyond allowing Mr. Smith a new trial. It can strengthen the criminal system by simplifying the Brady rule so that no prosecutor can hide behind an easy excuse to withhold exculpatory evidence.”

The notorious nigger-hater Clarence Thomas has been particularly effective in using his Supreme Court seat to insure that innocent black people wrongfully convicted by criminal prosecutors are afforded no relief under the US Justice system. How can it be that a black man so accomplished can also be so hateful of his own race? JK

On November 12, 2011 one journalist on the list asked Kinnucan to remove him from his email blasts.

This was Kinnucan’s response:

Then why are you even responding to me, you Fed cock sucking faggot? Are Preet’s, Rakoff’s and Kang’s cocks really that satisfying for you, that it wounds you so to see them offended? Do you have a family, a wife and kids, who must know what a simpering faggot you are? How can you even lift yourself from bed each day, given what a government bitch you are? I would just like to know: is basically the entire FBI butt-fucking you? I can only conclude from your behaviour that must be the case- probably Weitzman and Brodsky are also giving it to you up the arse? What, do you aspire to getting it from Obama, Holder and Thomas next? Will [redacted] run a photo spread of you taking it up the arse from multiple government officials, while other officials take turns spewing cum on your face and in your mouth?

Here’s another email to the same journalist on November 15:

You evidently believe that the only decent way to deal with the government is to bend over for them at every opportunity. I just spoke with your wife, and she said Preet and Holder have given you a sore rectum. My condolences about that, you must be having trouble controlling your bowel movements by now!

Anyways [redacted], I know it’s not always easy being a government bitch, so if I can do anything to help, such as sending some diapers for you, please let me know.

Fondest regards,

John Kinnucan, of “fresh-faced eager beaver FBI faggot fame…”

The saddest email was this exchange. Maria Kinnucan (we’re not sure the relation) wrote him a sweet email to calm down:

From: Maria Kinnucan

Sent: Sunday, November 13, 2011 11:18 AM

To: john

Subject: Rumi

Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.

– Rumi (13th cent.)

Dear John,

People do care. It pains me to see you hurting and being hurt. I do not want to discuss the details of your affairs, but I found the language of your email so repulsive that I had to stop reading after the first sentence. Please, John, stop the boozing and verbal abusing! It just turns a beautiful person into an ugly one – like a boar. Just stand in front of a mirror and see if you can see some likeness already.

One does not have a choice to love or not to love. I deeply care for you. I would not want to see you go down the wrong path, or slowly sink with the already wrecked ship. Jump ships! Leave behind all these nasty attacks. The world is what it is. You cannot change it. It is not a beautiful world, but you have a choice. Only you can decide to turn your back to the accusers, to deflect their arrows with your shields. Do not engage. Let go. Deflect, deflect, deflect – to every direction.

You have a lovely family to take care of. The children learn from osmosis, from their life experiences, from your example. Do not let them down. Your are an intelligent, thoughtful and loving person. I know that supporting a family at times feels like a heavy yoke on a person’s back, and the thought of having to re-invent oneself may seem scary with its uncertainty. Trust yourself. You have all it takes. Recovering from the traumatic experiences that you have recently gone through will take a long time – years, but my advise for you is to take off some time, and most of all, take first care of yourself. According to a Finnish saying “we are all the blacksmiths of our own happiness”. Only you can save yourself and, in the process, your family.

Go back to your deepest self. You always loved Nature. Withdraw and find a quiet place. Mud has to settle before you can see clarity.

I wish you all the best.

With loving thoughts,

Maria

This was his response on November 14:

Thank you Maria sweetheart for the kind words and feelings, as well as the thoughtful advice.

First of all, I will fruitlessly no doubt try once more to convince you that I’m not hurting: People seem unable to accept this, I guess because people have come to believe in modern society generally that no one should fight back against government tyranny, or pretty much anything else for that matter. The only politically correct response these days seems to be some manner of turning the other cheek, or at the very least a blind eye, to injustice. If you choose to fight back, people conclude that you must “have issues,” and need to see a therapist.

This state of affairs reminds me of the saying, “In order for evil to triumph, all that is required is for good men to do nothing.” As you know, this is how Hitler, Stalin and all the rest were able to carry out their genocide for so long. It is also why the justice system in this country is so corrupt, with numerous innocent people sent to death row/away for life due to prosecutors criminally withholding exculpatory evidence in order to notch convictions, and thereby secure a judgeship. This tragic situation has been well-known for many, many years now, and yet we don’t hear a whimper of concern or protest from anybody in this country, including the media, who are supposed to expose this sort of abuse so it can be corrected. Instead the press is beholden to the prosecutors, because they depend on them to get a heads-up before the next perp walk, which is all the reporters really care about, because they have correctly figured out that is all their readers care about. How fucked up is that? Regardless, it’s true what they say: “People get the government they deserve…”

The Rumi quote below strikes me as a precursor to the “moral relativism” prevalent in schools today, i.e. nobody is right or wrong in anything they do, and it’s not ok to “try to lay your trip on other people.” This moral depravity probably explains why those Penn State students had no qualms about rioting in support of pedophile rape.

Given that people don’t seem to care about the evils perpetrated by their government, in order to get their attention, I am forced to address issues they do care about, which these days seems to be limited to anything related to race, sex or gender identity. If you found the language below highly offensive, I am therefore encouraged, because offending people is exactly my intent, in fact the more so, the better.

It is truly tragic that in this country today, the general populace has infinitely more concern for a pedophile rapist football coach, than they do for the hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent men, mostly black, languishing in prison and/or on death row due to the criminal machinations of prosecutors who are happy to sell their souls for a judgeship. Did you know that Clarence Thomas and the rest of the Supreme Court in June vacated an $18m judgment against the New Orleans prosecutors office won by a man prosecutors tried to railroad (way too generous a term in this context, legally murder is more like it) to the electric chair, where he came hours away from being executed numerous times, until days before his final execution date a private investigator found the exculpatory evidence repeatedly hidden by prosecutors for over 20 years? Now that is racism of the most vicious kind, but you certainly won’t see any students protesting against the government goons currently warming their Supreme Court seats.

The only relief available to this man, and to the legions of others wrongfully convicted, under the US Justice system today is to hurl epithets at the persecutors, and the way things are going, before long our freedom of speech too will be gone. As one of the nation’s most prominent criminal defence attorneys said to me recently, “The only way we’re going to keep our freedoms is to fight for them.” So sad that today so few are willing to answer the call to arms to defend this once great nation against the evils now being visited upon it by our elected/appointed “leaders.” Meanwhile, I am glad to have offended some people, and look forward to the day when people in this country are more properly offended…

JK

The emails excerpted here are just the beginning. Suffice to say, Kinnucan was deeply disturbed, and it should be crystal clear why he’s now banned from using computers and cell phones while on bail.

