This Is What It Looks Like When A 20-Ton Mine Resistant Vehicle Fails A Brake Test At 60 MPH

The military’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle (MRAP) has become a ubiquitous mainstay among those troops travelling bomb-laced roads in Afghanistan.



The MRAP is renowned for it’s protective “v-shaped” hull, which redirects blasts a lot better than the flat bottomed humvees. On the downside though, troops have noted the suspension could use a little work—every bump feels like a boulder.

Watch what happens to the too-tight axle in this video posted just a couple days ago:



