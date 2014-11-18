Forget IMAX -- The Next Big Thing For Movie Theatres Is 4DX

4DX is the latest technology transforming the movie experience. 4DX cinema rumbles, rocks, sways, vibrates, smokes, strobes, sprays water, tickles your legs and even introduces smells.

Los Angeles is now the first and only US city to have a 4DX theatre, showcasing the latest version that includes three motion effects and eight environmental effects.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

