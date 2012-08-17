This Is What Islamic Advertising Looks Like In Iran, Saudi Arabia And Other Muslim Countries

McDonald’s, but not as we know it.

This image of McDonald’s famous Golden Arches — the ne plus ultra of a Western brand — looks jarring in Arabic script.But in the Middle East and parts of Asia, that’s McDonald’s all-American brand.



Unsurprisingly, Islamic advertising is different in Muslim countries. In ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia, women often don’t appear in ads and when they do only their eyes may be showing.

In Indonesia, however, ads are more playful and female characters often bare a similar amount of flesh as they do in the Europe.

Here’s a look at several campaigns from big, international brands that have specifically Muslim pitches for their brands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.