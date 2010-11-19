This Is What Inflation Looks Like In China

Chinese site Netease has taken some nice photos of what major price inflation looks like.



Since last year, 100 yuan buys this much less garlic:

Photo: Netease

100 yuan also gets you about six dozen fewer eggs, one fewer carp and 30 fewer apples.

The other indicator here is that major Chinese websites are doing big features on food inflation, so you know it’s reaching the public consciousness.

See more Chinese inflation photos at Netease >

