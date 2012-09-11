This Is What Happens When You Slack Off On Wall Street

Photo: Peter Baer via Flickr

Everyone knows that Wall Street means working insane hours and taking on intense projects, so if you’re in the business, generally, you just take it for what it is.But what if you decide not to take it anymore? What if you decide you’re going to do only as much as you want to reduce your stress level?



Business Insider caught up with a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment banking analyst who did just that — he decided he just wasn’t going to to give it his all anymore.

Here’s why: The analyst had really hustled during his first year, but after that, he decided to go back to school. After he got accepted, he stopped seeing the point of dealing with all the stress of working on the most important projects.

On top of that, he couldn’t see an end to the weekends of work, and the intense responsibility. It was all starting to really weight down on him.

So he put on the worst attitude he could, and when his bosses started to notice, they put him on smaller projects. He still worked 80 hours a week, but he didn’t have to work as many weekends and his bosses didn’t bother him as much.

On the downside, people started to think of him as a slacker (not good for the resume), he wasn’t learning as much as before, and his bonus seriously suffered.

The worst part though, is that even though he didn’t like his bosses, it was awful when they confronted him about his slacking. They didn’t yell, they just told him how disappointed they were that he wasn’t living up to his potential. It was like talking to an upset father, he told Business Insider.

That’s some guilt.

In the end, everything turned out alright. The analyst went to school and started working on the buy side, but to this day he says slacking off wasn’t worth it.

His advice if you find yourself feeling like you’re in a serious funk: “Find a balance between doing really well on projects you’re assigned, but don’t seek out new work and can adequately push back when you’re bosses push your around.”

That’s not easy, though.

For all you guys sticking around, here are a few apps that could make your Wall Street life easier>

