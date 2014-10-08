This Is What Happens When You Scan Your Face Into 'NBA 2K15'

So many video games offer you a way to create your own character. You can choose their gender, their height, their weight, their hair colour, and even their distinguishing characteristics like freckles and scars.

These features are found in all sorts of games, from “The Sims” to Bungie’s “Destiny.”

But 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts wanted to do something special with its annual “NBA 2K” series, so for “NBA 2K15,” it’s letting players create characters by scanning their faces using the camera systems attached to the latest generation of gaming consoles. Gamers can choose between the Kinect for Xbox One or the PlayStation Camera for PS4 to scan their face into the game.

Unfortunately for those hoping to play (virtual) professional basketball with their physical likeness, NBA 2K15’s face-scanning technology isn’t quite there yet. Check out the results below, courtesy of Imgur.

We first saw this story on Kotaku.

