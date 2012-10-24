This Is What Happens When You Push Apple's New MacBook Pro To The Limit

Nilay Patel of the Verge went to Apple’s product event yesterday, and got some hands on time with the new MacBook Pro.



The new laptop has a nice screen (a “retina display”) and fast internals.

So Nilay decided to put the thing through an “insane” test: running music editing software, an HD video, and photo-editing software all at the same time.

It passed, using up only half its CPU power to keep everything running smoothly.

See for yourself:



