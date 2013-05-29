This Is What Happens When Breakfast Is Being Served and A Plane Hits Clear Air Turbulence

Photo:

The breakfast service was in full-swing when this Singapore Airlines flight hit clear air turbulence on route to London, according to the Aviation Herald.

As you can see from the photo above, it created a crazy mess after the plane lost 100 feet in altitude.

Simon Hradecky has more here.

