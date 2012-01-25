This Is What Happens When Billionaire And Millionaire Best Friends Fight Over Cash

Photo: Seattle Weekly

Donald Drapkin’s suit against former best friend and billionaire Ronald Perelman moved forward this afternoon, after a jury was chosen in the $20 million trial, the Associated Press reports.The suit, which continues to garner interest for the relatively small claim between the wealthy men, was brought by Drapkin after leaving Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes practice to start his own hedge fund.



In 2010, Forbes estimated Perelman was worth more than $11 billion.

Drapkin claims he is owed compensation for work performed. MacAndrews & Forbes has counter-sued, claiming breach of contract.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The case is Donald G. Drapkin, Plaintiff v. Mafco Consolidated Group, Inc., Defendant, 09 Civ. 1285.

