This Is What Happens To Your Stock When Your CEO Becomes A Top Advisor To The President

Yes, the strong earnings helped, but really, when you have to figure than when your company’s CEO gets the top spot to be the President’s “job-creation” advisors, you’re going to see a lot of policies perfectly suited to what helps your company.



Hence, GE spiking on the news of the big Immelt appointment to Obama’s job creation board, replacing Paul Volcker:

