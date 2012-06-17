REMINDER: This Is What Happens If Greece Exits The Euro

Photo: Kaja Abversek on Flickr

The highly anticipated Greek parliamentary elections are here, and with them the worrisome possibility that a Greek exit from the euro could be just around the corner.That’s because European leaders are framing the vote as a referendum on the euro, even though anti-bailout parties in Greece argue that they are bluffing.



While analysts have been speculating about what would happen for a while, we are getting more and more facts about what might happen as what once seemed like an crazy idea now looks like a distinct possibility.

We looked back through months of research to compile our complete guide to what a Grexit will mean for Greece and the eurozone as a whole.

