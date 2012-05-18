GET READY: This Is What Happens If Greece Exits The Euro

Photo: www.planetofsuccess.com via photosteve101 on Flickr

More and more analysts are beginning to predict that Greece will leave the eurozone, as EU leaders continue to demand more austerity and support for anti-bailout parties mounts.Fitch Ratings downgraded Greece today on the heightened risk that Greece will no longer be a part of the European Monetary Union, Citi has now given a “Grexit” a 50-75 per cent probability, economists are calling for Greece to get it over with already, and even politicians are showing a surprising indifference to a Greek exit.



While analysts have been speculating about what would happen for a while, we are getting more and more facts about what might happen as what once seemed like an crazy idea now looks like a distinct possibility.

We looked back through months of research to compile our complete guide to what a Grexit will mean for Greece and the eurozone as a whole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.