This Is What Happened When An Internet Comedian Had 13 Celebrity Sleepovers

New York comedian/writer/filmmaker Mark Malkoff is famous (on the internet) for pulling stunts such as living in IKEA for a week, visiting all 171 Manhattan Starbucks locations within 24 hours and bringing a goat into an Apple store—but it’s Malkoff’s latest shenanigans that have Hollywood talking.



In his recently released “Celebrity Sleepovers” web video, Malkoff emailed, facebooked and wrote letters to his favourite celebrities—and then found himself spending the night at 13 of their homes in Los Angeles.

As documented on his MyDamnChannel, Malkoff slept in Justine Bateman‘s tree house, Mary Lynn Rajskub‘s son’s crib, “Full House” actor Dave Coulier‘s car, on “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig‘s porch and while comedian Rob Corddry slammed the door in his face, Camryn Manheim tucked Malkoff into bed…with her Emmy statue.

Malkoff played hungry, hungry hippos with “Karate Kid” villain, Martin Kove, and called his wife to make sure it was OK that he cuddled up next to Kate Walsh, who reassured the comedian’s spouse that she wasn’t “attracted to him at all.”

To see which other celebs Malkoff encountered on his hilarious Hollywood adventure, watch below:

