Here's What Fox Business Network Was Airing As The Goldman News Took Over The World

Gillian Reagan

When the huge Goldman Sachs story broke this morning, Fox Business Network was airing an interview with reality star Tila Tequila on how she turned her fame into a business.

Here’s the embarrassing interview, which they left on screen for quite some time while every other network was covering the Goldman news.

video.foxbusiness.comThen Charlie Gasparino swooped in for commentary.

video.foxbusiness.comNote: One reader tells us Fox Business News did come in with a quick update about the news before airing Tila’s interview. But this was a huge breaking news story. If viewers are coming to FBN for breaking business news, they weren’t getting what they needed and likely changed the channel to find a network that could get its priorities straight.

