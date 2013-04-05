This Is What Facebook Looks Like These Days. It's Insane

Way back in 2007, Rupert Murdoch and other News Corp executives used to go around telling reporters that sure, Facebook may be a big hit with users, but MySpace was an actual business success.



That’s because, every Friday, MySpace would sell huge roadblock ads for the movies opening that weekend.

The ads worked and marketers loved it.

But Facebook executives, from Mark Zuckerberg on down, said that their site would never show those kinds of intrusive, in your face ads because users hated them.

They were right. Eventually, users got fed up and MySpace became a ghost town.

But these days, when you open up Facebook, you’re likely to get a huge ad in the middle of the page, several on the right, and zero content.

How long will users tolerate it?

