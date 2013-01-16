This Is What Facebook Graph Search Looks Like

Photo: Facebook

Facebook just announced a search product called Graph Search.Here are a list of frequently asked questions and answers, written by Facebook PR:



What is Graph Search?

Graph Search is a new way for you to find people, photos, places and interests that are most relevant to you on Facebook.

What is Graph Search useful for?

Graph Search will help you instantly find others, learn more about them and make connections, explore photos, quickly find places like local attractions and restaurants, and learn about common interests like music, movies, books and more. All results are unique based on the strength of relationships and connections.

What can I search for?

With Graph Search, you can search for people, photos, places and interests.

How do I search?

Type your search into the blue bar at the top of the page. As you start to type, suggestions appear in a drop down. You can refine your search using the tools on the right-hand side of the page.

Some example searches include:

· People who like tennis and live nearby

· Photos before 1990

· Photos of my friends in New York

· Sushi restaurants in Palo Alto my friends have liked

· Tourist attractions in Italy visited by my friends

How are you rolling this out?

Graph Search is in a limited preview, or beta. That means Graph Search will only be available to a very small number of people who use Facebook in US English.

How can I get Facebook Graph Search?

You can sign up for the waitlist at www.facebook.com/graphsearch

Does Graph Search change any of my current privacy settings?

No. Graph Search follows your current privacy settings. You can only search for content that has been shared with you.

How do I control what tags, locations and photos can show up about me?

To control tags, photos or posts with locations about you that appear in search, go to your Activity Log.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.