This Is What Ejecting Out Of A 600 MPH Jet Looks Like

Ever wonder what it looks like when a pilot ejects from a jet going 600 mph?



You’re right, I never did either.

But when I saw the headline for this video, I had to click — and I’m glad I did.

The video was made by BAE Systems, which developed the eject mechanism to be used in the new F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet.

It shows a mock cockpit travelling down a track at 600 mph and a “pilot” shooting through the top. You’ll probably watch it a couple times:



The Daily Mail published some pictures showing what the test looked like from the side:

Photo: The Blaze via The Daily Mail

The F-35 is currently under development and would be the next state-of-the-art fighter in the U.S. fleet. One version can even “hover”:



You can read more about the plane from its developer, Lockheed Martin, here.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.