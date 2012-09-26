This Is What Cocaine Does To Your Body

Photo: Shuttershock/Daniel Loretto

You’re leaving the office at 11:30 p.m., and you need to summon the energy to go out and impress your supervisors. Red Bull is too fleeting, newer designer drugs like MDMA are too intense. So where do you turn?



Cocaine has long been the drug most synonymous with Wall Street, and the place where the line between casual consumption and chronic use of the substance is most blurred.

The drug’s addictiveness has spawned many Wall Street flameouts, but what does it actually do to your body?

