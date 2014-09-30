This Is What CNBC Looks Like In China When They're Talking About Hong Kong

Beijing has been keen to keep news of the big Hong Kong protests outside of the public eye.

Instagram (one of the remaining big social networks that wasn’t blocked) has now been blocked, to keep images of the protests out of the country.

There are reports today that the South China Morning Post — Hong Kong’s big newspaper — has now been blocked in China as well.

And in a way that’s almost comical, CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon just tweeted: “I guess @SquawkCNBC is still talking about #HK protests because this is what I am seeing in #China after my report.”

The tweet was accompanied by this photo, indicating that Chinese censors straight up block the feed during Hong Kong segments.

