Go Inside Anthony Weiner's New $3.3 Million Manhattan Apartment

Photo: 254pas

A year after the sexting snafu that made him a national punchline, Anthony Weiner and his wife have begun putting their lives back together, which includes moving into a Park Avenue apartment worth $3.3 million, the New York Post reports.Weiner and his wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, are renting a 4-bedroom, 2,120-square foot apartment on the 12th floor of the very posh 254 Park Avenue South.



The building includes a fitness centre and a “private social club.”

The impressive apartment in the heart of Manhattan may be Weiner’s way of showing New York that he plans to emerge back into the public eye.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.