Go Inside Anthony Weiner's New $3.3 Million Manhattan Apartment

Photo: 254pas
A year after the sexting snafu that made him a national punchline, Anthony Weiner and his wife have begun putting their lives back together, which includes moving into a Park Avenue apartment worth $3.3 million, the New York Post reports.Weiner and his wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, are renting a 4-bedroom, 2,120-square foot apartment on the 12th floor of the very posh 254 Park Avenue South.
The building includes a fitness centre and a “private social club.”
The impressive apartment in the heart of Manhattan may be Weiner’s way of showing New York that he plans to emerge back into the public eye.
The 4-bedroom Weiner apartment not included, 254 offers studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedroom apartments.
This is what a studio apartment looks like at 254. Besides the social club, the building also includes a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a 24-hour doorman.
Even the bathrooms in these apartments are pretty glamorous. At the estimated $14,000 a month that Weiner is paying for his apartment, the bathrooms should be pretty nice.
A floor plan of a two bedroom apartment at 254. The Weiners have a slightly nicer version, opting for a 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,120 square-foot apartment on the 12th floor.
