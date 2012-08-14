Go Inside Anthony Weiner's New $3.3 Million Manhattan Apartment

A year after the sexting snafu that made him a national punchline, Anthony Weiner and his wife have begun putting their lives back together, which includes moving into a Park Avenue apartment worth $3.3 million, the New York Post reports.Weiner and his wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, are renting a 4-bedroom, 2,120-square foot apartment on the 12th floor of the very posh 254 Park Avenue South.

The building includes a fitness centre and a “private social club.”

The impressive apartment in the heart of Manhattan may be Weiner’s way of showing New York that he plans to emerge back into the public eye.

The building was originally built in 1913, but was recently redesigned by Charles Allem.

The 4-bedroom Weiner apartment not included, 254 offers studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedroom apartments.

This is what a studio apartment looks like at 254. Besides the social club, the building also includes a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a 24-hour doorman.

Even the bathrooms in these apartments are pretty glamorous. At the estimated $14,000 a month that Weiner is paying for his apartment, the bathrooms should be pretty nice.

A floor plan of a two bedroom apartment at 254. The Weiners have a slightly nicer version, opting for a 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,120 square-foot apartment on the 12th floor.

