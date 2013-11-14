This Is What An $US83 Million Pink Diamond Looks Like

The Pink Star, the world’s largest cut diamond of its class, sold at Sotheby’s evening auction in Geneva for a record $US82 million,

Sky News reports.

That’s well above the estimated $US60 million sale price, and includes Sotheby’s commission, according to AFP.

The 59.6-carat diamond was expected to command a record price, both because of its size and colour.

It is the largest internally flawless or flawless, fancy vivid pink diamond that the Gemological Institute of American (GIA) has ever graded, according to Sotheby’s.

As for its uniquely vivid hue, The Telegraph explained: “The ‘Pink Star’ gets its intense pink colour due to changes to the electron structure, known as ‘plastic deformation’ during its journey to the earth’s surface.”

The previous record price for a diamond was $US46.2 million. That diamond, also a pink stone, was purchased by London jeweler Lawrence Graff at a 2010 Sotheby’s auction.

Here’s another look at the Pink Star. The identity of the buyer remains under wraps.

