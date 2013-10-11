This Is What Amazon Looked Like In 1995

Amazon has become one of America’s predominant retailers since it opened in 1995.

A new Businessweek profile explores the company’s tumultuous history and CEO Jeff Bezos’ management style.

The profile also includes an image of what Amazon looked like in 1995:

For comparison, here’s the site today:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

