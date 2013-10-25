This Is What Ads On Instagram Look Like

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Instagram revealed what ads will look like on its platform. Similar to other native ad formats, the ads will look and function just like organic content, but will be marked as “Sponsored” content. The company said users in the U.S. will see a sample ad pushed to them “within the coming week.”

It was only three weeks ago when Facebook announced that ads were coming to Instagram. (Instagram)

In Other News …

Vine now lets users save videos for later and edit before posting. (Vine Blog)

Twitter could raise as much as $US1.4 billion during its IPO. The company plans to offer 70 million shares priced between $US17 and $US20. (SEC)

YouTube is launching an on-demand music service with video capability that will have both free and premium subscription tiers. The service will compete directly with Spotify, Pandora, and other music streaming services. (Billboard)

Twitter hired Vivian Schiller as its head of news. Previously, Schiller was chief digital officer at NBC News. (GigaOM)

Pinterest’s international user base has grown 125% year-to-date. The social network recently launched in the UK, Italy, and France, and plans to expand to 10 more countries before 2014. (AllThingsD)

Business Insider released its annual ranking of the “coolest people” in New York tech. (Business Insider).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.