This Is What Ads For Gas Look Like In Romania

American gasoline brands tend to advertise their products with images of cars driving on the open road, stats about mileage, and CGI animations of pumping pistons.



That wouldn’t fly in Romania, judging by this new ad for Eastern European petrol brand Rompetrol. In the Romanian imagination, Rompetrol unleashes a bevvy of dancing French maids who clean out your firing chambers.

Agency McCann Bucharest created the spot, which you can check out here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

