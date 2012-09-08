This Is What A US Strike On Iran's Nuclear Facilities Could Look Like

Washington D.C. foreign policy think tank the centre For Strategic & International Studies took a long hard look at what it really means to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, what it would take, and what it could lead to in a report released yesterday.



The speculation that Israel can go it alone against Tehran remains, but the specifics of what’s required by a US attack to put the nuclear program in the dust is outlined in detail. At least 16 F-18s, and 10 B-2 bombers carrying 30,000 pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs, would initially be required by US forces.

Iran’s retaliation would be another story entirely with a massive incoming missile salvo directed about the entire region. When that happens a full Ballistic Missile War could ensue with untold US space, air, sea, and land elements coming into play.

Some illustrations of the possible outcomes are below.

10 B-2 Bombers and at least 16 F-18s would go in after Iran’s air defenses were as neutralized as possible

Photo: CSIS

Whatever Iranian launch sites remain will respond in force

Photo: CSIS

And if a full-blown missile war begins it could look something like this

Photo: CSIS

