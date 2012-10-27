This Attack Plan For Iran Is So Extensive There's No Way The US Could Go It Alone

With Britain questioning the legality of a strike on Iran, denying the U.S. access to pivotal airbases, and the U.S. presidential election just days away, we wanted to re-examine how extensive an endeavour a strike on Iran would be.



Washington D.C. foreign policy think tank the centre For Strategic & International Studies took a long hard look at what it really means to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, what it would take, and what it could lead to in a report last month authored by the renowned Anthony Cordesman.

The speculation that Israel can go it alone against Tehran remains, but the specifics of what’s required by a US attack to put the nuclear program in the dust is outlined in detail. At least 16 F-18s, and 10 B-2 bombers carrying 30,000 pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs, would initially be required by US forces. The U.S. fleet of B-2s called for here are largely stationed in the U.S. and though aerial refueling is common, where those tankers may fly from is limited.

Iran’s retaliation would be another story entirely with a massive incoming missile salvo directed about the entire region. When that happens a full ballistic missile war could ensue with untold US space, air, sea, and land elements coming into play.

Some illustrations of the possible outcomes are below.

10 B-2 Bombers and at least 16 F-18s would go in after Iran’s air defenses were as neutralized as possible

Photo: CSIS

Whatever Iranian launch sites remain will respond in force

Photo: CSIS

And if a full-blown missile war begins it could look something like this

Photo: CSIS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.