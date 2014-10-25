VIDEO: This Is What A US Airstrike On ISIS Looks Like

YouTube Footage of a US airstrike near Kobani, Syria.

US Military Central Command released declassified footage of a US airstrike against the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS and ISIL).

In a statement sent to reporters along with the clip, CENTCOM described the video as footage of a strike on an ISIS “vehicle-borne improvised explosive device” near the crucial Syrian border town of Kobani.

“This strike was conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the terrorist group ISIL and the threat they pose to Iraq, the region and the wider international community,” the statement said. “The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project power and conduct operations.”

The short clip shows the vehicle driving for a moment before it seems to be taken out by a missile. Watch it below.

