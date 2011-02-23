Folks, This Is What The Recession Will Look Like

Ignore commodity perma-bulls like Jim Rogers who say that to protect yourself, you should buy hard commodities.



This comment from The Pragmatic Capitalist regarding today’s market is dead on:

Today’s price action is a preview of what global economic weakness would look like – it is strictly deflationary, NOT hyperinflationary.

When equities dive, so will commodities. If today’s action is the start of something big in the stock market, you won’t find solace in copper.

And in fact, “Dr. Copper” had a horrible performance today.

