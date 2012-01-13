This Is What A Real Fiscal Conservative Looks Like

Photo: Greg Skidmore, en.wikipedia.org

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul refused to spend $500,000 that was available to him as a Senator for an “office budget” and returned it to the Treasury Department today. Politico has the story:



“I ran to stop the reckless spending. And I ran to end the damaging process of elected officials acting as errand boys, competing to see who could bring back the biggest check and the most amount of pork,” Paul said at a news conference in Louisville, where he presented taxpayers with a massive mock check for $500,000.

Finally a fiscal conservative that actually practices what he preaches!

In any case, this is a small story but people are going to try and find a way to criticise Rand Paul for what he did. They’ll say, “He refused to take Federal funds and create jobs with them.” Or “His office could have been even better staffed to handle problems that constituents bring to it.”

This is, as Newt Gingrich might say, pious baloney.

Most American families have been forced to figure out how to do more with less, or how to do less altogether. It’s nice to see a Senator joining us.

