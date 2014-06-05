This Is What A Prisoner Swap Looks Like When It's Not In The Movies

The Taliban has released a propaganda video that shows them handing former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl over to the U.S.

Bergdahl reportedly deserted his team the night he disappeared and was heard seeking talks with the Taliban. The Obama administration negotiated a swap of five Taliban-affiliated prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay for Bergdahl.

Bergdahl was a prisoner of war for five years before he was released. The Taliban-shot video shows his hand-off.

At first, it’s a lot of standing around, with Bergdahl sitting in the back of a pickup truck:

The Taliban fighters appear to communicate via radio:

Others stand by with guns:

A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter arrives:

Bergdahl is seen outside of the truck wearing robes:

The Taliban fighters wave a white flag as they go to hand off Bergdahl:

Three other men meet the Taliban fighters and walk Bergdahl to the helicopter. They pat him down:

Then they get on board:

And the copter takes off:

Before Bergdahl left, one of the Taliban men got close to him and said in Pashto: “Don’t come back to Afghanistan. You won’t make it out alive next time.”

The video cuts away from that location to show a motorcade:

You can watch the full video below:

