This Is What A Prisoner Swap Looks Like When It's Not In The Movies

Pamela Engel

The Taliban has released a propaganda video that shows them handing former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl over to the U.S.

Bergdahl reportedly deserted his team the night he disappeared and was heard seeking talks with the Taliban. The Obama administration negotiated a swap of five Taliban-affiliated prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay for Bergdahl.

Bergdahl was a prisoner of war for five years before he was released. The Taliban-shot video shows his hand-off.

At first, it’s a lot of standing around, with Bergdahl sitting in the back of a pickup truck:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

The Taliban fighters appear to communicate via radio:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

Others stand by with guns:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter arrives:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

Bergdahl is seen outside of the truck wearing robes:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

The Taliban fighters wave a white flag as they go to hand off Bergdahl:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

Three other men meet the Taliban fighters and walk Bergdahl to the helicopter. They pat him down:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

Then they get on board:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

And the copter takes off:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

Before Bergdahl left, one of the Taliban men got close to him and said in Pashto: “Don’t come back to Afghanistan. You won’t make it out alive next time.”

The video cuts away from that location to show a motorcade:

Bergdahl prisoner swap videoScreenshot

You can watch the full video below:

