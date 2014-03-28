Celebrities Have Already Started Using Twitter's Four-Picture Feature -- Here's How To Do It

Twitter made some big changes this week.

It killed Twitter Music after a year and is going with a new strategy. It’s testing out killing the Retweet button and replacing it with a Share button (and everyone is freaking out, even though the two buttons do the same thing).

And it’s rolling out a way to tag people in photos and add up to four photos in one tweet. This will be available on the iPhone first, with Android and Web users getting the feature later.

Here’s what it looks like: