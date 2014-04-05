This Breathtaking Photo Shows Elite Members Of The Navy Parachuting From A Plane

This stunning photo, published by the Navy, shows members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conducting a paradrop training exercise alongside Spanish Special Forces.

EODMUs are extremely highly trained members of the Navy. They forward deploy and fully integrate into a number of various units, including Marines, Special Operations Forces, and the Secret Service.

During training, every member of an EODMU learns about the various types of munitions they may encounter ranging from standard grenades to underwater explosives and even nuclear weapons. After basic training, EODU graduates attend courses to qualify as basic parachutists.

Paradrop courses generally last three weeks, after which graduates will be awarded with the Basic Parachutist Insignia.

EODMU 8 is stationed in Europe and provides support to Special Operation Command Europe.

