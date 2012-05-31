This Is What A $42,500 Tire Looks Like

When I went to the Alberta oil sands for Business Insider last month it was hard to miss the biggest dump truck in the world: the Caterpillar 797B.



One of the many unique aspects of the Cat 797 are its tires: More than 13-feet-tall, weighing 11,860 pounds, each Michelin or Bridgestone 59/80R63 XDR tire costs $42,500 and that’s when you buy the full set of six required by each $5.5 million truck.

They’re one of the largest tires in the world and were made for the original Caterpillar 797.

Photo: Dionisius Purba via Flickr

The 59/80R63 XDR:

Can carry 100 tons per tire

Contains nearly 2,000 pounds of steel, enough to build two small cars and enough rubber to make 600 tires to put on them

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

Photo: Dionisius Purba via Flickr

Photo: Dionisius Purba via Flickr

