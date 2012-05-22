Here's What 8,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Hauled From The Ocean Looks Like

Nearly 8,000 pounds of marijuana was fished out of the waters off the coast of Orange County, California on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.



The Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department worked together to recover 160 bales of floating pot found near Data Point Harbor.

Border patrol agents said the marijuana has a street value of $3.6 million.

So far, no suspects have been identified in connection with discovery, according to The Orange County Registry.

Photo: CBS Los Angeles

