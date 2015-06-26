This is what $50 million worth of 'ice' looks like -- and $300,000 in cash

Some the 50kg of ice seized by police

Sydney police seized 50 kilos of the drug ice, with an estimated street value of $50 million, as part of raids in the city’s inner west on Wednesday.

$300,000 in cash was found in Canterbury.

The NSW drug squad, acting on a tip off, approached two men in a white Toyota Kluger on a street in Burwood around 6.15pm on Wednesday. They searched the 4WD and found a suitcase with 10kg of crystal methyl amphetamine (ice) inside it. The two men — a 33-year-old from Canterbury and a 41-year-old from Ashfield — have been charged with large commercial drug supply and refused bail.

Officers subsequently raided two properties, finding another 24kg of ice hidden in boxes of tiles at a house in Archer Street, Burwood and $300,000 in cash at a unit in Rome Street, Canterbury. Another 16kg of ice was found concealed in tiles in a truck in Beamish Street, Campsie, while documents were seized from a hotel in Burwood.

Acting drug squad commander, detective acting superintendent Jason Smith, said the drugs belonged to a criminal syndicate and the seizure has prevented tens of thousands of potential street deals.

“This seizure represents another important victory in the community’s battle against Ice, preventing countless deals from reaching the streets,” he said.

The ice was packed in Chinese tea foil bags and hidden inside tiles

